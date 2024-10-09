Maradu NDPS case: Kochi City police serve notices on actors

Actors Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin have been served notices by the Kochi City police asking them to appear before it for recording their statements on Thursday in the case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the Maradu police.

They have been asked to appear at the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ernakulam. The police are focusing on identifying 20 persons who had been to a premium hotel at Kundannoor where alleged gangster Omprakash and Shihas, another accused in the case, had reportedly organised a party.

Reportedly, the police have so far identified 14 of them who will be served notices in due course for recording their statements. The police have so far arrested three persons in connection with the case. Binu Joseph, who allegedly made arrangements for the party, is the other accused. All three have since been granted bail.

The police’s remand report requesting the custody of Shihas and Omprakash, which the court turned down, claimed that actors Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin were among the 20 persons who had visited the accused in their rooms. Ms. Martin and her father denied this.

The police had seized a zip cover that contained residues of a white powder, reportedly cocaine, and four litres of foreign liquor in eight bottles from the room of Shihas. The accused had booked three rooms in the hotel. However, the rooms were booked by one Bobby Chalapathy, said the remand report. The police had sought the custodial interrogation of the accused on the ground to inquire more about Chalapathy and to find the source of the drug and whether more drugs had been stored elsewhere.

The remand report said the arrests were made based on intelligence reports that the accused were into smuggling in cocaine from abroad and selling it in Ernakulam and other districts for DJ parities.

