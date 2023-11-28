Maradu municipality’s Jana Sadas from November 28

November 28, 2023 02:02 am | Updated 02:03 am IST - KOCHI

The Jana Sadas being organised by the Maradu municipality in place of the Navakerala Sadas will get under way on Tuesday with an adalat to settle files in the municipality’s engineering, health and revenue wings. K. Babu, MLA, will inaugurate the file adalat at St. Mary’s Parish Hall at Moothedam at 10 a.m.

The adalat will settle files from divisions 2,15,16,17,18,19,20, 21, and 22.

On November 25, the municipality had organised a preliminary meeting of officials, councillors, representatives of residents’ associations, and various cultural and other organisations to discuss clearing files in various administrative departments under the Jana Sadas.

The adalats are being organised against the backdrop of Ministers visiting various constituencies as part of Navakerala Sadas. The municipality has refused to sanction money for the Navakerala Sadas.

Municipal chairman Antony Asanparambil had said the current Municipal Act did not permit sanctioning of money for events such as Navakerala Sadas. He added that the sanctioning of funds required the approval of the council and the chairperson of the local body.

The Jana Sadas adalats will be held between November 28 and December 4. The meetings would be held in different parts of the municipality to make it easier for people to attend, said the chairman.