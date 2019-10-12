Maradu municipality refuses to endorse selection of firms for flat demolition

A special council meet of the Maradu municipality held here on Saturday did not approve the decision taken by the government-appointed technical committee to appoint two companies for the demolition of the four apartment complexes stating that it was not included in the agenda.

However, Snehil Kumar Singh, Sub Collector of Fort Kochi, who is in-charge of the demolition process, said that it will continue as scheduled. The decision by the council not to approve the companies will be intimated to the government. It will be carried out with the permission of the government as decided earlier, he said.

T.H. Nadeera, Chairperson of the Maradu municipality, said that the council was not in a legal position to approve the two companies shortlisted for demolition of the apartments as the issue was not included on the agenda for the special council meeting.

Mr. Snehil Kumar Singh said that the failure to comply with the directives of the Supreme Court will invite contempt proceedings. He said that the demolition process cannot be delayed in view of the time frame set by the apex court. The demolition of the four apartment complexes as directed by the Supreme Court at Maradu here will be carried out by the end of December or the first week of January.

Local residents within 500 metres of the apartments will be evacuated before going ahead with the controlled explosion to be carried out by Edifice Engineering, Mumbai, and Vijay Steel, Chennai, the two companies entrusted with the task.

Edifice Engineering will be responsible for the demolition of three apartment complexes that include Golden Kayaloram, H2O Holy Faith and Jains Coral Cove. Vijaya Steel will carry out the demolition of Alfa Serene apartments. The evacuation of the local residents nearby the apartments will be shifted to a safer destination before the demolition process for a maximum duration of 24 hours.

A meeting of the local residents will be convened soon to create awareness on the demolition process and elaborate on the safety measures being taken by the government. The date will be finalised after confirming the availability of Sharad B Sarwate, implosion specialist, he said. All safety precautions will be ensured. The dust emerging out of the demolition of the four apartments is expected to spread to an estimate 50 metre of the apartment complexes for a duration of five minutes. Fire Force personnel will be deployed to ensure that dust from the debris doesn’t spread.