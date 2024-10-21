Maradu municipality moves resolution seeking permanent exemption at Kumbalam toll plaza

The Maradu municipality on Monday (October 21) passed a resolution seeking permanent exemption for motorists within the municipal limits from paying toll at the Kumbalam toll plaza along National Highway 66.

Municipal chairperson Antony Ashanparambil moved the resolution, which was backed by his deputy, at the council meeting. At present, exemption from toll has been granted to residents of Kumbalam panchayat alone. However, the municipality sought exemption saying that it also fell within 5-km radius of the toll plaza.

It has been decided to forward the resolution to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and State PWD Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

Last week, the municipality had written to the District Collector seeking temporary exemption from toll following the month-long closure of the Kundannoor-Thevara bridge for renovation. This necessitated motorists from Maradu heading to West Kochi to pass through the toll plaza to take the Aroor-Edakochi route. This, they rued, would burn a hole in their pockets.

Following this, the Collector convened a meeting at which the demand was conceded, and it was decided to place it before the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). An arrangement, where a motorist was granted exemption on showing the vehicle registration or Aadhaar card bearing Maradu address was proposed. However, NHAI project director informed the Collector that such an exemption was not technically possible, after consultations with senior officials.

“Initially, the demand was for a temporary exemption in the wake of the closure of the bridge. Only after pursuing the matter closely did we realise that we were entitled to free passage through the plaza permanently on account of falling within 5-km radius of the plaza,” said Mr. Ashanparambil.

Kundannoor and Alexander Parambithara bridges were closed for renovation works last Tuesday. This has sparked traffic congestion in the affected areas. The Collector had ordered completion the works at the earliest and deploy more police personnel for regulating traffic.