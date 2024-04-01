GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maradu municipality achieves 100% completion of projects

April 01, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Maradu municipality has emerged top among local bodies in the district with 100% completion of projects during the financial year 2023-24. Municipal chairman Antony Asanparambil said the wholehearted cooperation of the councillors and the administration led to the achievement.

Mr. Asanparambil, however, said bills for the completed projects had not been settled as the State Treasury accepted only bills up to March 23. It was earlier informed that bills up to March 27 would be accepted and cleared ahead of the closure of the financial year. However, the date was pushed back without proper notice, he added.

The chairman said the municipality had submitted complaints to the Finance and Local Self-Government Ministers. The civic body was allocated a Budget share of ₹8.38 crore, and the entire lot of projects under the Budget schemes was completed, he said.

Bills for 62 projects in the general category amounting to ₹82,83,181, and for seven projects under the SC category for a sum amounting to ₹5,50,3818 were yet to be cleared, said Mr. Asanparambil.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.