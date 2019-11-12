Maradu flats to be razed to the ground on Jan. 11 and 12

The four apartment complexes at Maradu built in violation of the Coastal Zone Regulation norms will be razed to the ground two months from now.

Chief Secretary Tom Jose has said that the demolition job will be carried out out on January 11 and 12 with two apartment complexes each to be pulled down on each day.

He was addressing the media on Monday after a meeting held here with all stakeholders to take stock of the situation.

Alfa Serene and Holy Faith H2O will be the first two to bite the dust on January 11 followed by Golden Kayaloram and Jain Coral Cove the next day.

In its affidavit filed before the apex court, the State government had given a time frame of October 11 to January 9 for completing the entire demolition process.

The dates have now been pushed further, which according to the Chief Secretary, is to address some technical issues involved.

Residents to be shifted

Residents within 200-metre radius of all four apartment complexes will be temporarily shifted to a safe and secured place for a few hours on the day of demolition.

“Though 50 metres from apartments are considered the high risk area, we will shift people within a radius of 200 metres. Though the companies entrusted with the demolition claim to be able to raze down a building in a matter of about 10 minutes we are looking at a window of about four hours for arranging the logistics and the evacuation of people,” said Fort Kochi Subcollector Snehil Kumar Singh, who has been roped in exclusively for overseeing the demolition process.

The District Collector in coordination with the Maradu municipality will find out places for the safe accommodation of families for the few hours when they will have to be evacuated for the demolition.

Mr. Singh said that the agency for the movement of debris generated by the demolition would be finalised in a fortnight from among the 10 parties who had submitted the expression of interest.

Protection

T.H. Nadeera, the Maradu municipal chairperson, said that the Subcollector had assured that the protection of the people in the locality would be taken care of and the ward councillors concerned would be taken into confidence before the demolition process begins. She also called for the video documentation of the houses in the nearby areas before and after the demolition.

Vijay Sakhare, Inspector General of Police and District Police Chief (Kochi City), said that a detailed plan had been drawn up for safety and security in connection with the demolition.