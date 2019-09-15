Maradu flats demolition plan by tomorrow

A demolition plan for four Maradu apartments will be ready by Monday, a day after the deadline for the residents to move out.

An expert panel from the Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai, will submit its report to the government on Monday.

The Principal Secretary of the State Environment Department had written to the institute seeking its support for drawing up the plan. An interim report, if not a full-fledged one, is expected by Monday, said a senior officer.

Incidentally, the Supreme Court-set deadline for the demolition of the apartments, H2O Holy Faith, Jain Coral Cove, Golden Kayaloram, and Alfa Serene, built in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone norms will end on September 20.

There are indications that the institute may suggest a demolition model which can be used in Maradu and elsewhere in the State.

Besides the demolition plan, the report is expected to address the environmental aspects of razing the structures, including the management of debris.

The panel, led by Devadas Menon, Professor, Structural Engineering Division of the IIT, visited the Maradu apartments twice in August. The IIT has prepared it free of charge since it was on a request from the government.

With the nearly 350 residents of the apartments putting up stiff resistance to the evacuation notice served by the Maradu municipality, the government is treading carefully on the issue.

Panel to evaluate bids

Meanwhile, the Maradu municipality has decided to approach the government to constitute a technical panel to evaluate the bids submitted by a few agencies for the “controlled implosion” of the buildings in response to an Expression of Interest (EoI). As many as four agencies, all from outside the State, have responded to the call till Saturday.

The deadline for responding to the EoI is September 16. The agencies chosen by the expert committee will take part in the bid for demolishing the structures, said an official.