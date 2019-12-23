Maradu demolition plans fixed

H2O Holy Faith would be the first of the four Maradu apartments that would be pulled down for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) guidelines.

As per the revised plans, the multi-storey apartment will be demolished using controlled implosion and the blast would be triggered at 11 a.m. on January 11. Another implosion 30 minutes later will bring down Alfa Serene.

The next day, Golden Kayaloram will be razed at 11 a.m. At Jain Coral Cove, the blast would be triggered at 2 p.m. on the day, said Snehil Kumar Singh, Fort Kochi RDO in charge of the demolition programme.

It was following a Supreme Court order that the buildings are being demolished for violating the CRZ norms.

Currently, the demolition experts are busy drilling holes in the structures for filling them with explosive materials.

NOC from Collector

For the demolition to take place, a No Objection Certificate has to be obtained from the Ernakulam District Collector. Once the Collector clears the request, permission will have to come from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation for bringing in the explosive materials.

The explosives would be brought on special vehicles and would be filled in the holes on the structures, Mr. Singh said.

The authorities have drawn up an evacuation plan by which all persons within the 200-m radius of the boundaries of the buildings will have to be removed to safety. Prohibitory orders will be imposed in the region by invoking Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code as a precautionary measure.

A meeting of various stakeholder agencies, including the police, will be held on January 3 to finalise the plans. Besides the law and order aspects, traffic management plans also had to be put in place, said Mr. Singh.

Meanwhile, the civic representatives of Maradu Municipality met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday seeking his intervention to protect and compensate the residents whose houses had reportedly developed cracks due to the pre-blasting works.

The delegation was led by Mardu municipal chairperson T.H. Nadeera, vice chairman Boban Nedumparambil and councillors Disha Prathapan and Ajithakumari.