Maradu case: Police getcustody of three accused

The Vigilance court at Muvattupuzha has sent the three accused arrested in connection with the illegal construction of H20 Holy Faith, one of the four apartment complexes built in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms in Maradu, in police custody till 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sani Francis, director of Holy Faith Builders and Developers Limited, and Muhammed Ashraf and P.E. Joseph, secretary and joint superintendent respectively of the then Maradu panchayat when the building permit was issued, were arrested by the Crime Branch on Wednesday and remanded in 14 days’ judicial custody by the Vigilance court on Thursday.

Absconding

They had been arraigned as the first three accused, while the fourth accused Jayaram Naik, the then UD clerk in the panchayat who handled the building permit section, is absconding.

An affidavit seeking the custody of the arrested was submitted by Jossy Cherian, Crime Branch DySP and the investigation officer in the cases. It stated that prior to issuing permit to the apartment, there was already a case in the High Court with the Maradu panchayat officials as parties for issuing building permit to Lakeshore Hospital in violation of CRZ notification.

Evidence

Leaving out the category of land, shown as paddy field in the basic tax register, from the possession certificate; ignoring the CRZ Zone III classification of land; not securing the approval of the Regional Town Planner; and issuing permit despite being convinced of all these violations were evidences against the accused officials, the affidavit said.

After the second accused was arrested by the Vigilance in another case, the third accused, who held the post of panchayat secretary from March 20 to June 11, 2007, overlooked the violations detected by the Town Planning Vigilance in the issue of the permit for the apartment.

The affidavit said the first accused Mr. Francis conspired with the other accused to secure the permit for constructing the apartment on land categorised as paddy field, and where constructions were not permissible as per the CRZ notification. Neither did he secure approval from the Regional Town Planner nor the no-objection certificate from the Fire Department. The apartments were sold to 90-odd people hiding these violations.

Crime Branch claim

The Crime Branch claimed that since the investigation was in the preliminary stage, custody of the first accused was critical to find out the financial transactions, details of documents related to the building permit, his assets and bank accounts, and about the influence he might have exerted on the panchayat officials. The Crime Branch also sought the custody of the second accused to know about the Vigilance cases against him, the disappearance of note files regarding the apartment case, and his assets and their source. The custody of the third accused was sought for probe into the loss of documents from the panchayat office and about his income and assets.