Maradu case: Madras HC adjourns builder’s plea

The Madras High Court on Wednesday adjourned to Friday a petition filed by Sandeep Mehta, managing director of Jain Housing and Constructions Limited, to carry out a correction in an order passed by the court on October 18 granting him interim anticipatory bail for four weeks in a case booked by the police in Kerala in connection with the Maradu illegal apartments construction case.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan adjourned the case to enable an Additional Public Prosecutor to obtain necessary instructions. The petitioner had initially approached the court claiming that he had been implicated in the case falsely. He apprehended that the Kerala police might arrest him with the assistance of the Greater Chennai police since he was residing within the limits of the Pondy Bazaar police station at T. Nagar here.

Stating that he required some time to approach the jurisdictional court in Kerala seeking advance bail, the petitioner urged the High Court to grant him an inter-State interim bail for eight weeks.

Not willing to grant the relief for such a long time, the judge made it clear that the interim bail would be in operation only till November 18.

In the meantime, the petitioner was ordered to surrender before XVII metropolitan magistrate at Saidapet here.

Upon such surrender, he was also ordered to execute a bond for ₹10,000 along with two sureties for a like sum.

Jain Coral Cove was one of the four apartments which the Supreme Court had recently ordered to be demolished for having been constructed on the banks of Kochi backwaters reportedly in violation of Coastal Regulatory Zone norms.