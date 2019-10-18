Maradu apartment owners allocated ₹6.31 crore

Apartment owners at Maradu who have received only part payment of the full compensation of ₹25 lakh can stake claim for the balance amount with supporting documents.

Such flat owners can claim the balance amount by providing cash receipts issued by the builder or evidence of bank transfer of the amount to the builder, according to a communication from the K. Balakrishnan Nair Committee constituted for overseeing the distribution of compensation.

Once the documents proving the amount are produced, the committee will reconsider the claim. The quantum of compensation for individual apartment owners was decided on the basis of the documents produced by them to support the claim. The committee decided to clear the payments in part in such cases to do away with the delay in sanctioning the money, it said.

On Thursday, the panel cleared claims worth ₹6.31 crore, which included the full compensation for four persons.

Multiple claims

The panel decided to consider the claims of persons who owned two or more apartments later. One such applicant, a resident of Alfa Serene, was among the four persons who were awarded the full compliment of compensation on Thursday.

The claims of such persons for the second apartment have not been rejected but adjourned for hearing, committee sources said.

Of the 63 claim petitions considered on Thursday, decision was taken in the case of 45 and the rest will be taken up on Friday. In the case of 14 claim petitions, no amount was sanctioned as the claimants did not produce the relevant documents. Those claimants were directed to produce the supporting documents to substantiate their claims.