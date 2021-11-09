Maradi panchayat hits 100% in vaccination process

Local body now working on achieving a target of zero COVID-19 daily cases

The concerted efforts by the stakeholders helped Maradi panchayat in the district to achieve 100% in administering the second dose to the target population.

The target population in the panchayat was 13,185. Of this, 13,143 had received the second dose. Forty-two persons could not receive the second dose after they tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. This figure included those who were not willing to receive the vaccination.

Maradi had the distinction of being one of the civic bodies that had achieved the target of 100% in administering the first dose before the expected schedule fixed by the authorities. “It was a joint effort by the elected representatives, health officials, ASHA (accredited social health activist) workers, Anganwadi staff, and members of the rapid response teams,” said O.P. Baby, president of the panchayat.

Dr. Amarlal K., Medical Officer, said that the district medical office and all those associated with the vaccination process in the district extended their cooperation in achieving the target. People from various walks of life contributed in speeding up the vaccination programme in the panchayat, he said.

The panchayat authorities and the Health Department officials were now working on a plan to achieve the target of zero COVID-19 daily cases. The number of active cases in the panchayat as on Tuesday was 30, according to official estimates.