Marad killings: two more found guilty

Quantum of punishment to be announced on November 23

The Special Additional District Sessions Court (Marad cases) on Friday found guilty two of the last accused in the massacre of nine fishermen at Marad village on May 2, 2003.

The accused, Anangadi Kuttichentepurayil Koyamon aka Hydroskutty, and Kalluvencheveettil Nizamudeen, were tried separately as they had gone absconding when the trial was conducted earlier.

Special judge K.S. Ambika will pronounce the quantum of punishment on November 23.

Koyamon was charged with manufacturing country-made bombs while Nizamudeen was charged for involvement in the killings. Both were also part of the conspiracy. Koyamon was arrested from his hideout at South Beach on January 24, 2011. He had escaped to Hyderabad after the incident.

Nizamudeen, who was attempting to escape to the Gulf, was arrested from Nedumbassery airport on October 16, 2010.

The accused were charged under Sections 120 (B), 143, 147, 148, 427, 448, 449, 324, 326, 307, 302, 435, 153(A), 149 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 27 of Arms Act, Sections 3 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act and Sections 3, 4, 7 and 9 of the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act.

The special court had sentenced 63 out of the 148 accused on January 15, 2009. Sixty-two persons were awarded life imprisonment and one person, a five-term term. Later, the High Court of Kerala upheld the life imprisonment of 24 more persons.