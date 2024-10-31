Mar Thomas Tharayil enthroned as Metropolitan Archbishop of Changanassery in Kerala

Mar Thomas Tharayil was enthroned as the fifth Metropolitan Archbishop and the ninth head of the Archdiocese of Changanacherry in a ceremony held at St Mary’s Metropolitan Church in Changanassery on Thursday (October 31, 2024).

The enthronement ceremonies were officiated by Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil, head of the Syro-Malabar Church. The outgoing Metropolitan Mar Joseph Perumthottam and Mar Joseph Kallarangat, the Bishop of Pala Diocese participated as co-celebrants.

The ceremonies began in the morning with a procession of the celebrant Bishops to the Metropolitan Church from the Archbishop’s House. Mar Thomas Tharayil and other bishops were then escorted to a specially prepared venue on the premises church for the liturgical services.

Mar Joseph Perunthottam welcomed the gathering, followed by Fr. Isaac Alencheri reading the appointment letter. During the Holy Mass that followed, Cardinal Mar Raphael Thattil officially crowned Mar Thomas Tharayil as the Metropolitan.

This followed a holy mass presided over by Mar Thomas Tharayil Metropolitan, who then proceeded to sign the Metropolitan appointment documents. Fr. Thomas J Netto, the Metropolitan Archbishop of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram delivered the keynote addrress. Archbishop Rev. Leopoldo Girelli, the Apostolic Nuncio to India, delivered a message.

George Kurian, Union Minister of State for Minority Welfare, inaugurated the public meeting held at noon. CBCI president Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath delivered the keynote address. The farewell ceremony for the outgoing head of the archdiocese, Mar Joseph Perumthottam, was also held on the occasion.

It was following the retirement of Metropolitan Mar Joseph Perumthottam, who had served the archdiocese for 17 years, the Syro Malabar Synod elected Mar Thomas Tharayil as the new Archbishop of Changanacherry.