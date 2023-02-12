ADVERTISEMENT

Mar Thoma Metropolitan criticises fuel cess and water tariff hike

February 12, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Inaugurating the 128th Maramon Convention, the Metropolitan says people are struggling since their incomes are not rising on a par with the soaring prices

The Hindu Bureau

Theodosius Mar Thoma, Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, delivers inaugural address of the 128th Maramon Convention on the Pampa banks near Kozhencherry on Sunday. | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL

Registering his concern over the impact of soaring prices on the economy, Theodosius Mar Thoma, Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church here on Sunday came down heavily on the recent proposals by the State government to introduce a fuel cess and hike water tariff.

Inaugurating the 128th Maramon Convention, an annual Christian religious meet organised by the Mar Thoma Evangelistic Association (MTEA) on the Pampa riverbed at Maramon, the Metropolitan said people were struggling since their incomes were not rising on a par with the soaring prices. “The impact of the proposals like fuel cess, tax hike, and the burden imposed by higher interest rates will make the lives of common man more miserable,” he said.

The statement was made even as four Ministers of the Left Democratic Front government - Health Minister Veena George, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, Culture Minister Saji Cherian, and Transport Minister Antony Raju - were present at the venue.

‘New driving culture’

Elaborating on the need for people to cultivate empathy towards others for a peaceful life, the Metropolitan exhorted the public to develop a new driving culture to bring down the rising number of road accidents. He also emphasised the need for believers to fight against drugs and took notice of the rising suicide and unemployment rate in Kerala.

Holding that social media platforms have turned into a medium for propagating toxicity, the Metropolitan urged people to share content on social media only after verifying its credibility.

Joseph Mar Barnabas Episcopa presided over the event in which speakers such as senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, MP, and former Chief Secretary S.M. Vijayanand will participate. The event will draw to a close on February 19.

