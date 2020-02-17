Mar Thoma College to host national meet from today

Mar Thoma College in Thiruvalla will be organising a two-day national interdisciplinary congress on environmental management and education with ‘Living with / for Environment’ as its focal theme on Tuesday and Wednesday.

G.M. Nair, Kerala Academy of Sciences chairman, will inaugurate the two-day event on Tuesday.

P.J. Kurien, former Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, will preside over the inaugural function and Icy K. John, college Principal, will welcome the gathering, a pressnote issued here today said.

Ajesh K. Zachariah, organising secretary; Varghese C. Thomas, journalist; Cherian Polachirackal, municipal chairman and R. Hareesh, programme co-ordinator, will also address the function.

Common platform

The meet will provide a common platform for students, researchers and faculty members from various academic institutions in the country, according to the Principal.

Internationally acclaimed experts in the field of environmental science and management will deliver lectures on various key issues pertaining to the focal theme, he said.

A separate symposium session on environment education and management will also be organised for the faculty members as well as postgraduate and under-graduate students from Arts and Science Colleges.

Climate change

Climate change and biodiversity loss (vegetation shift and ecological implications), waste management, urbanisation and land usage, environmental ethics and sustainable development, green business and marketing, corporate social responsibility, disaster management, socio-economic implications, and environmental impact assessment are the sub-themes to be discussed at the programme.