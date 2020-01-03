Mar Thoma College to hold meet on environment

Mar Thoma College in Thiruvalla is organising a two-day national interdisciplinary congress on environmental management and education, with ‘living with/for environment’ as its focal theme on February 18 and 19.

In a statement here on Friday, Principal Icy K.John said former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh would inaugurate the National Congress on Environment and Education at the college auditorium on February 18.

Dr. John said the event had been planned to provide a common platform for students, researchers, and faculty members from disciplines such as science, commerce, and social sciences from academic institutions within the country.

Internationally acclaimed experts in environmental science and management would deliver lectures on issues pertaining to the focal theme.

A symposium session on environment education and management would be held for faculty members as well as post-graduate and under-graduate students from arts and science colleges.

Climate change and biodiversity loss (vegetation shift and ecological implications), waste management, urbanisation and land usage, environmental ethics and sustainable development, green business and marketing, corporate social responsibility, disaster management, socio-economic implications, and environmental impact assessment were the sub-themes to be discussed at the programme.

Dr. John said the programme was exclusively meant for under-graduate and post-graduate students from arts and science colleges. Participants should submit the abstracts (limited to 250 words) of their presentations before February 5.

For more details contact 847186661, 9447457610, the statement said.