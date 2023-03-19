Mar Thoma College signs MoU with University of Johannesberg

March 19, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Mar Thoma College Tiruvalla and University of Johannesburg South Africa signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaborative initiatives in the Department of Physics.

At a brief function held on the college campus the other day, College Principal Varughese Mathew signed the agreement with Daniel Mashao, Executive Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Build Environment, University of Johannesburg. The MoU will pave the way for joint research projects, joint seminars, sharing of instruments or lab facilities, short-term courses, and exchange programmes for students and faculty.