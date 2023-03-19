HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mar Thoma College signs MoU with University of Johannesberg

March 19, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Mar Thoma College Tiruvalla and University of Johannesburg South Africa signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaborative initiatives in the Department of Physics.

At a brief function held on the college campus the other day, College Principal Varughese Mathew signed the agreement with Daniel Mashao, Executive Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Build Environment, University of Johannesburg. The MoU will pave the way for joint research projects, joint seminars, sharing of instruments or lab facilities, short-term courses, and exchange programmes for students and faculty.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.