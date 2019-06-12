Mar Thoma Church to build 100 houses for flood victims

The Mar Thoma Syrian Church will construct 100 houses for people who lost houses in last year’s floods.

Church head Joseph Mar Thoma blessed the foundation stones for the houses at a function held at the Church headquarters in Thiruvalla on Wednesday.

Father K.G. Joseph, Church secretary, and P.P. Achenkunju, lay trustee, were present.

Father Joseph said each house would be built at an estimated cost of ₹7.5 lakh and the beneficiaries had been selected.

The Church had also undertaken repair work on many houses damaged in the flood. Repairs on 66 houses were nearing completion, he said.