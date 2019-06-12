Kerala

Mar Thoma Church to build 100 houses for flood victims

more-in

Each house to be built at an estimated cost of ₹7.5 lakh

The Mar Thoma Syrian Church will construct 100 houses for people who lost houses in last year’s floods.

Church head Joseph Mar Thoma blessed the foundation stones for the houses at a function held at the Church headquarters in Thiruvalla on Wednesday.

Father K.G. Joseph, Church secretary, and P.P. Achenkunju, lay trustee, were present.

Father Joseph said each house would be built at an estimated cost of ₹7.5 lakh and the beneficiaries had been selected.

The Church had also undertaken repair work on many houses damaged in the flood. Repairs on 66 houses were nearing completion, he said.

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 13, 2019 12:25:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/mar-thoma-church-to-build-100-houses-for-flood-victims/article27891526.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story