GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mar Thoma church embraces climate action with green Lent

The church urges congregations to participate in a ‘carbon fast’ during Lent to reduce carbon footprints and raise awareness about individual actions’ impacts on the environment.

February 10, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

As the Great Lent, leading up to Easter, commences tomorrow, the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church has urged its congregations to partake in a unique initiative – a carbon fast.

The initiative encourages practical energy-saving measures to reduce individual carbon footprints. It also aims to raise awareness about the broader impacts of individual actions and dedicates each of the seven weeks of the Lent period to a specific theme.

“No matter what the individual carbon emissions are, the consequences are shared collectively. Those who contribute least to its generation also bear the burden,’’ said Father V. M. Mathew, Convenor of the Ecological Commission under the church.

The first week of the Lent season, titled ‘Fast on Ignorance,’ is envisioned as a week of learning to avoid ignorance of future impacts of climate change. Subsequent weeks will focus on power conservation, reduced food consumption, curbing excessive spending, fasting from plastics, and minimising private vehicle usage.

The final week that culminates with Easter aims at reducing social media usage and promote direct interpersonal conversations.

Bible studies

The weekly calendar also suggests Bible studies to be followed each week.

The Mar Thoma church has long embraced ecological conservation as a moral duty while the annual Maramon Convention, held on the sand banks of Pampa River, is renowned for its strict ecological protocol and eco-friendly constructions, including a massive encampment made of braided coconut leaves. Last year, the church introduced a green protocol for all its institutions and member families.

Several of the church’s leaders, from Metropolitan Emeritus Philipose Mar Chrysostom to the reigning Mar Thoma Metropolitan Theodosius Mar Thoma, have all championed the cause of the environment.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.