Mar Thoma church embraces climate action with green Lent

February 10, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

As the Great Lent, leading up to Easter, commences tomorrow, the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church has urged its congregations to partake in a unique initiative – a carbon fast.

The initiative encourages practical energy-saving measures to reduce individual carbon footprints. It also aims to raise awareness about the broader impacts of individual actions and dedicates each of the seven weeks of the Lent period to a specific theme.

“No matter what the individual carbon emissions are, the consequences are shared collectively. Those who contribute least to its generation also bear the burden,’’ said Father V. M. Mathew, Convenor of the Ecological Commission under the church.

The first week of the Lent season, titled ‘Fast on Ignorance,’ is envisioned as a week of learning to avoid ignorance of future impacts of climate change. Subsequent weeks will focus on power conservation, reduced food consumption, curbing excessive spending, fasting from plastics, and minimising private vehicle usage.

The final week that culminates with Easter aims at reducing social media usage and promote direct interpersonal conversations.

Bible studies

The weekly calendar also suggests Bible studies to be followed each week.

The Mar Thoma church has long embraced ecological conservation as a moral duty while the annual Maramon Convention, held on the sand banks of Pampa River, is renowned for its strict ecological protocol and eco-friendly constructions, including a massive encampment made of braided coconut leaves. Last year, the church introduced a green protocol for all its institutions and member families.

Several of the church’s leaders, from Metropolitan Emeritus Philipose Mar Chrysostom to the reigning Mar Thoma Metropolitan Theodosius Mar Thoma, have all championed the cause of the environment.