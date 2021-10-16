Mar Thoma church budget presented

It envisages an income and expenditure of ₹155.61 crore

Establishment of a Mar Chrysostom chair at the Mahatma Gandhi university, construction of an office complex at the church headquarters, and schemes for the welfare of the poor and marginalised communities including the transgenders etc., figure prominently in the annual budget of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian church for the fiscal 2021-22.

The budget, presented by the outgoing treasurer P.P. Achankunju and approved by the Prathinidhi Mandalam (representative Council) of the church, envisages an income and expenditure of ₹155.61 crore.

The Metropolitan of the Church, Mar Theodosius Mar Thoma, presided over the presentation of budget.

According to Mr. Achankunju, a budget allocation of ₹1 crore each has been made for Mar Chrysostum chair at the MG University while ₹20 lakh has been set aside for COVID-19 related works. ₹45 lakh has been set apart for providing treatment assistance under the Snehakaram project while ₹50 lakh has been allotted as assistance from the natural calamity relief fund.

The budget has also made an allocation worth ₹1.5 crore for provision of land or homes to the poor and ₹3.5 crore for providing pension to the clergy. ₹13 lakh has been allotted for publishing a clergy directory of the church.

Fr C.V. Simon has been elected the new secretary of the Mar Thoma Church at the Mar Thoma Prathinidhi Sabha Mandalam meeting. Fr Moncy K. Philip is the new clergy trustee while Rajan Jacob is the new laity secretary and treasurer.