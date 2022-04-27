Mar Ivanios wins with a narrow margin

Colleges from capital do well as Kerala University Youth Festival ends

Sona Sunil from Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music, Thiruvananthapuram and Vishnu S. from Sree Narayana College, Cherthala, who won the Kalathilakam and Kalaprathibha title at the Kerala University Youth Festival in Kollam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

As curtains came down on the five-day Kerala University Youth Festival here on Wednesday, Mar Ivanious once again emerged the overall champions, but with a narrow margin.

While the college had a clear lead till Tuesday night, the scene completely changed by Wednesday evening with Sree Swathi Thirunal Sangeetha College, Thiruvananthapuram, amassing points in the last lap and offering strong competition.

For Ivanios, it was a close shave with 190 points as Sree Swathi Thirunal Sangeetha College stood second with 189. University College, which shared the title with Mar Ivanios last time, finished third with 145 points. Government Women’s College, Thiruvananthapuram, (100) and Sree Narayana College, Kollam, (82) are in the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

While Sona Sunil from Sree Swathi Thirunal Sangeetha College won the title of Kalathilakam with 35 points, S. Vishnu from Sree Narayana College, Cherthala, who scored 28 points is the Kalaprathibha. J. Ivin, the only contestant in transgender category, participated in seven events and scored 25 points. He represented Swathi Thirunal Sangeetha College.

Though a total of 112 events were scheduled, some were cancelled, as there were no participants. The prizes were handed over by Minister V. Sivankutty at the valedictory function held at the main venue in Sree Narayana College.