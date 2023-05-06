Mar Ivanios leads in youth festival (with pics)

May 06, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, made an early lead over their rivals on the second day of the Kerala Univeristy Youth Festival being held at Ambalappuzha in Alappuzha on Saturday.

At the time of filing this report, Mar Ivanios College bagged 43 points when the results of 18 events were declared. It is followed by Sree Swathi Thirunal Government College Of Music, Thiruvananthapuram, and University College, Thiruvananthapuram, in second and third places with 30 and 26 points respectively.

Among the events held on the day included classical music, percussion instrument (chenda), Hindi recitation, Kerala Nadanam, fancy dress, stringed instrument (Veena), Kathraprasangam, Mohiniyattam, light music, Thiruvathira, Ghazal, Kathakali, and Hindustani classical vocal.

Competitions are held in male, female, and transgender categories in the festival titled ‘Ekathva’. Officials said that six transgender students had so far been registered for competing in various events.

The festival is being organised following green protocol. As many as 5,000 students from 250 educational institutions are contesting in 117 events. The competitions are staged across eight venues. The festival will conclude on May 9.