HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mar Ivanios leads in youth festival (with pics)

Competitions are held in male, female, and transgender categories in the festival titled ‘Ekathva’ that is set to conclude on May 9. Six transgender students have so far been registered for competing in various events.

May 06, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, made an early lead over their rivals on the second day of the Kerala Univeristy Youth Festival being held at Ambalappuzha in Alappuzha on Saturday.

At the time of filing this report, Mar Ivanios College bagged 43 points when the results of 18 events were declared. It is followed by Sree Swathi Thirunal Government College Of Music, Thiruvananthapuram, and University College, Thiruvananthapuram, in second and third places with 30 and 26 points respectively.

Among the events held on the day included classical music, percussion instrument (chenda), Hindi recitation, Kerala Nadanam, fancy dress, stringed instrument (Veena), Kathraprasangam, Mohiniyattam, light music, Thiruvathira, Ghazal, Kathakali, and Hindustani classical vocal.

Competitions are held in male, female, and transgender categories in the festival titled ‘Ekathva’. Officials said that six transgender students had so far been registered for competing in various events.

The festival is being organised following green protocol. As many as 5,000 students from 250 educational institutions are contesting in 117 events. The competitions are staged across eight venues. The festival will conclude on May 9.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.