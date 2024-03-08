GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mar Ivanios College, University College compete for top position in KU youth fest

March 08, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Nadanam competetion in progress at Kerala University Union Youth Festival 2024 in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Kerala Nadanam competetion in progress at Kerala University Union Youth Festival 2024 in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Mar Ivanios College and University College, Thiruvananthapuram, emerged the early frontrunners in the Kerala University Union Youth Festival 2024 towards the close of competitions on the second day on Friday.

Mar Ivanios College, the defending champion, has secured 52 points, while University College trailed close behind with 46 points. Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music, Thiruvananthapuram, has bagged 32 points to climb to the third position, according to the points tally published until 8 p.m. The three colleges have vied for the top position in close finishes during the last few years.

The winners of the various events are: poetry writing – Sanskrit: Sreelekshmi G.S. of KUCTE, Thiruvananthapuram; percussion instrument – Chenda: Soorya Narayan of Bishop Moore College, Mavelikara; classical music (transgender): Al Shiyas S.M. of University College, Thiruvananthapuram; classical music (male): Aalok P. Prapanch of Mar Ivanios College; Hindustani classical vocal (transgender): Adhil A.S. of University College; Ghazal (transgender): Al. Shiyas S.M. of University College; Kerala Nadanam (transgender): Adhil A.S. of University College; Kerala Nadanam (male): Jeevan Joy of SN College, Varkala; Kathaprasangam (male): Saran Thampi M.A. of CHMM College for Advanced Studies, Chavarkode, Thiruvananthapuram; stringed instrument – Veena: J.S. Gokul of Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music; light music (female): Revathy Nath S.S. of Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram; Mohiniyattam: Abhirami R. of Mar Ivanios College; light music (transgender): Adhil A.S. of University College; light music (male) Sarang: Sunil of Christ Nagar College of Education, Thiruvananthapuram; Ghazal (female): Krishna Pradeep J. of Kerala University campus; Ghazal (male): B. Murali Krishna of Mar Ivanios College; Kathakali (female): Sreya Suresh Nair of Mar Ivanios College; Kathakali (male): Yadhukrishnan A.S. of SD College, Alappuzha; Hindustani classical vocal (female): Riya Anna Roy of Government College for Women; and Hindustani classical vocal (male): B. Murali Krishna of Mar Ivanios College.

The winners of the group events are: Vanchipattu: University College, All Saints’ College, Government Arts College and Mar Ivanios College; Kolkali: MSM College, Kayamkulam, and University College, Thiruvananthapuram; and Thiruvathira: Mar Ivanios College.

