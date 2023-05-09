HamberMenu
Mar Ivanios College retains title at Kerala University Youth Festival

Sethu Lakshmi K.S. of St. Michael’s College, Cherthala, is Kalathilakam; Nanda Kishore of Mar Ivanios College Kalaprathibha; and Nainika Murali of University College wins Kalaratna title in transgender category

May 09, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Defending champions Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, retained the Kerala University Youth Festival title by scoring 273 points. The five-day festival concluded at Ambalappuzha here on Tuesday.

University College, Thiruvananthapuram, finished second with 237 points, followed by Sree Swathi Thirunal Government College of Music, Thiruvananthapuram, in third place with 191 points.

Sethu Lakshmi K.S. of St. Michael’s College, Cherthala, won the Kalathilakam title for the best talent in the female category with 33 points. A final-year BCom student, she clinched the first prize in Ottanthullal, fancy dress, folk dance, Kuchipudi, Kerala Nadanam, and Mohiniyattam. While Sethu Lakshmi was the sole winner in the first two competitions, she shared the top prize with other contestants in the rest four. She also came second in Bharatanatyam.

Nanda Kishore of Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, was crowned the Kalaprathibha (male category) with 33 points. He was the sole winner in Bharatanatyam, Ottanthullal, Kerala Nadanam, and Kathakali and shared the first prize in Kuchipudi and folk dance. A first year BA English student, he finished second in fancy dress event.

The Kalaratna title for the best contestant in the transgender category went to Nainika Murali of University College, Thiruvananthapuram, with 35 points. Nainika bagged the first prize in Kuchipudi, Rangoli, classical music, light music, Mappilappattu, folk dance, and Bharatanatyam competitions.

The valedictory function of the festival was inaugurated by A.M. Ariff, MP.

