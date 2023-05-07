HamberMenu
Mar Ivanios College maintains dominance in Kerala University Youth Festival

The college tops the table with 123 points when the results of 43 events were declared; Sree Swathi Thirunal Government College Of Music, Thiruvananthapuram, is in second place with 86 points

May 07, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Mar Ivanios College team bagged first prize in Margamkali competition at the Kerala University Youth Festival at Ambalappuzha in Alappuzha on Sunday.

Mar Ivanios College team bagged first prize in Margamkali competition at the Kerala University Youth Festival at Ambalappuzha in Alappuzha on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, continued its dominance on the third day of the Kerala University Youth Festival being held at Ambalappuzha in Alappuzha on Sunday.

Mar Ivanios College tops the table with 123 points when the results of 43 events were declared. Sree Swathi Thirunal Government College Of Music, Thiruvananthapuram, is in second place with 86 points. University College, Thiruvananthapuram, sits third with 56 points.

Some of the events held on the day included Thiruvathira, Kuchipudi, Cartooning, Margamkali, Mimicry, Kathaprasangam, Kerala Nadanam, Fancy dress, Mohiniyattam, Kathakali, and so on.

In the Thiruvathira competition, Government Arts College, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, shared the first prize. Meenakshy V. Nair of Bishop Moore College, Mavelikara, came top in Kathakali (female). In light music (transgender), Nainika Murali of University College, Thiruvananthapuram, bagged the first prize. In Kathakali (male), the first prize went to Nanda Kishore of Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram. He also emerged winner in Kerala Nadanam (male) and shared the top prize with Goutham M. of the same college in Kuchipudi (male).

Sethu Lakshmi K.S. of St. Michael’s College, Cherthala, and Pavithra P. of Sanatana Dharma College, Alappuzha, were declared joint winners in Kerala Nadanam (female). Sethu Lakshmi also shared first prize in Mohiniyattam with Parvathy R. of University College, Thiruvananthapuram, and Devinandana M. of S.N. College, Kollam. Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and Sree Swathi Thirunal Government College of Music, Thiruvananthapuram, shared first prize in Margamkali. The colleges were also joint winners in Kerala Nadanam (group).

Competitions are held in male, female and transgender categories in the festival titled ‘Ekathva’. As many as 5,000 Students from 250 educational institutions are contesting in 117 events. The competitions are staged across eight venues. The festival will conclude on Tuesday.

