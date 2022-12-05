  1. EPaper
Mar Ivanios College inks pact for research exchange with U.S. hospital

December 05, 2022 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Mar Ivanios College has inked a pact for research exchange with the Massachusetts General Hospital, affiliated to Harvard Medical School.

The research agreements were exchanged between Dan Gabriel Duda, director of translational research in GI radiation oncology, Massachusetts General Hospital Research Institute, Harvard Medical School, Boston, U.S. and the patron and manager of MSC Colleges, Baselios Cardinal Cleemis Catholicos, at a function held here on Monday.

Dr. Duda, who delivered a lecture on the topic “Liver Cancer Biology And Therapy , Combine And Conquer”, spoke about the challenges and possibilities of research in liver cancer.

