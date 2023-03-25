HamberMenu
Mar Ivanios College faculty wins Bhashakkoru Dollar award

March 25, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Praveen Raj R.L.

Praveen Raj R.L., an Assistant Professor (on contract) at the Mar Ivanios College here, has been selected for the ‘Bhashakkoru Dollar’ prize of 2022, instituted by the University of Kerala and the Federation of Kerala Association in North America (FOKANA) for the best doctoral thesis in Malayalam.

Dr. Raj was selected for his dissertation ‘Creativity in Malayalam Criticism–A study based on the works of selected critics’ that he had submitted for his doctoral research in the Malayalam Department of Kerala University. The award comprises a cash award of ₹50000, citation and a plaque.

The jury comprised professors Rajeev V. of the Central University of Kerala; P.S. Radhakrishnan of the School of Letters, Mahatma Gandhi University; and A. Sheelakumari of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu and General Education Minister V. Sivankutty will jointly present the award on March 31.

