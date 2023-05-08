Mar Ivanios College consolidates their lead in Kerala University Youth Festival

May 08, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

With just one day to go for the curtain to come down on the Kerala University Youth Festival, Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, continues to maintain its lead on the points’ table.

Mar Ivanios College scored 228 points when the results of 77 items were declared. University College, Thiruvananthapuram, is in second position with 161 points, followed by Sree Swathi Thirunal Government College of Music, Thiruvananthapuram, in third place with 137 points.

On Monday, competitions began at noon after paying tributes to the victims of the Tanur tourist boat tragedy.

Results

In the Nangyarkoothu competition, Shehanas S.H. of Christ Nagar College, Thiruvananthapuram, bagged the first prize. Vishnu S. of Sree Narayana College, Cherthala, and Nanda Kishore of Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, were declared joint winners in folk dance (male). Nanda Kishore also clinched first prize in Bharathanatyam and Ottanthullal. Akash R.S. of Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, came top in Chakyarkoothu.

University College, Thiruvananthapuram; Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram; the Muslim Association College of Arts and Science, Thiruvananthapuram; UIT, Thiruvananthapuram; and A.J. College of Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram; shared the top spot in Dufmutt. Sethu Lakshmi K.S. of St Michael’s College, Cherthala, came top in Ottanthullal (female). She also shared the first prize in Kuchipudi with Pooja Rajesh of the Sree Narayana Guru College of Legal Studies, Kollam; and Nidhi Uday of St. John’s College, Kollam.

Nainika Murali of University College, Thiruvananthapuram, bagged the first prize in rangoli (transgender). Seven colleges — University College, Thiruvananthapuram; Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music, Thiruvananthapuram; SN College, Kollam; Sree Ayyappa College, Alappuzha; Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram; T.K. Madhava Memorial College, Alappuzha; and Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram; shared the top prize in Vanchipattu.

The valedictory function will be held at Government College, Ambalappuzha, at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.