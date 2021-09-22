Mar Barnabas inaugurates Church reunion fete

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 September 2021 00:21 IST

Suffragan Metropolitan Joseph Mar Barnabas of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church inaugurated the 91st anniversary of the reunion of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church at the St. John Paul II Malankara Syrian Catholic Church in Mannanthala on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Suffragan Metropolitan stressed on the need for addressing the growing divides that have affected the society. He also reminded that strife-ridden Church denominations and religious groups will not be able to spread the message of peace in the world.

Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos, Major Archbishop-Catholicos of Malankara Syrian Catholic Church, presided over the function.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, Transport Minister Antony Raju and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, Shashi Tharoor, MP, Kadakampally Surendran, V.K. Prasanth, MLAs, Thiruvananthapuram Archbishop (Latin rite) M. Soosa Pakiam, Church of South India (CSI) moderator A. Dharmaraj Rasalam, Santhigiri Ashram general secretary Swami Gururetnam and Palayam Imam V.P. Suhaib Moulavi were among those who participated.