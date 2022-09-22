Mar Awgin Kuriakose selected new Metropolitan of Chaldean church

The Hindu Bureau
September 22, 2022 10:09 IST

Bishop Mar Awgin Kuriakose, new Metropolitan of Chaldean Syrian Church of The East. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

Patriarchal Administrator, Archdiocese of India, Bishop Mar Awgin Kuriakose, 48, has been selected as the new Metropolitan of Chaldean Syrian Church of the East. He was selected as Metropolitan after the retirement of Archbishop Mar Aprem at the age of 82 due to ill health.

Catholicos Patriarch Mar Awa III will ordain Bishop Mar Awgin Kuriakose as Metropolitan during his visit to India in January 2023.

The ordination of a Metropolitan is happening in India for the first time in the history of Chaldean Syrian Church of the East, according to a release in Thrissur.

