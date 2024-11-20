Maps prepared for ward delimitation could prove useful tools for government departments

The digital maps created for the delimitation of local body wards in Kerala could prove useful tools for government departments and agencies in their own domains, especially in critical areas such as planning, implementation of schemes and mapping of resources.

Digital maps of wards in every grama panchayat, municipality and Corporation are part of the draft notification published by the State Delimitation Commission on Monday in the first phase of the Statewide ward delimitation exercise. The draft notification and the GIS-based maps showing the proposed boundaries of the wards can be accessed on the commission’s website (https://delimitation.lsgkerala.gov.in).

The wards were mapped using the open source QField app which was customised, re-coded and integrated with Google Maps by the Information Kerala Mission (IKM) for the commission’s use.

“The maps cover the entire State. Although they were created for the delimitation process, they can be of immense use to government departments in future as they clearly show ward boundaries, households, institutions and natural and manmade resources such as rivers, canals and highways. For example, government agencies can use them for taxation, resource mobilisation or the mapping of resources,” State Delimitation Commission chairman A. Shajahan, who is also the State Election Commissioner, told The Hindu.

The Local Self-Government department, in a November 11 order, noted that the spatial data and maps should be made available to the department for government use once the delimitation exercise is over.

In 20 days

This was also the first time that Kerala went digital for redrawing the contours of wards for delimitation. That the mapping could be completed within 20 days is seen as a major achievement.

On previous occasions, the maps were practically drawn by hand, a time-consuming process which produced, at best, approximations riven with inaccuracies and errors.

The IKM had held training sessions for the officials and field staff assigned to the mapping of wards, K.P. Noufal, Deputy Director, IKM, said. The IKM had also established a control room exclusively for this project.

“The app was tried out in a grama panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram district before it was used across the State. For the field mapping, we issued authentication files to secretaries of all 1,034 local bodies (wards grama panchayats, municipalities and Corporations were covered in Phase 1). The completed digital maps were then ‘locked.’ They can be ‘opened’ and redrawn, if needed, after the commission’s hearings on the complaints and objections with respect to the draft notification,” Dr. Noufal said, adding that 99% of the local bodies completed the mapping in 16 days.

23,612 in all

The delimitation will see the number of wards in grama, block and district panchayats, municipalities and Corporations in Kerala increasing from 21,900 to 23,612. The Delimitation Commission has given time till December 3 for filing objections and grievances regarding Phase 1. Block panchayat wards will be covered in Phase 2, and district panchayat wards in Phase 3.

