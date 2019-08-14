Mapping to trace missing persons

The Wayanad District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has sought the services of a mapping expert to trace seven people who had gone missing in a landslip that devastated Puthumala area, near Meppadi, in Wayanad district on Thursday.

“We have completed mapping of the area with the assistance of an expert from Kozhikode and the search is concentrated on six spots on Wednesday, Wayanad Subcollector N.S.K. Umesh told The Hindu.

As the sniffer dogs available with the Police Department and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were not trained to trace bodies from debris of landslip, the services of trained dogs of a private agency was being utilised for the purpose from Wednesday afternoon, Mr. Umesh, who is supervising the operation, said.

As many as 13 earth movers were operating in the area. Apart from the 500 persons, including 100 personnel of the NDRF, 60 members of the Fire and Rescue Services and members of experienced volunteer groups from the district and Kozhikode were engaged in the search, he said.

As many as 17 people were buried in the debris of the landslip on Thursday evening, of which 10 bodies were retrieved so far.

Mr. Umesh said though the DDMA approached two private agencies to use high-tech equipment such as ground penetrating radar for the search, they declined to conduct a search owing to vastness of the area, sporadic rain, slushy surface, depth of debris deposit, huge presence of boulders and fallen trees.

However ,the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), a constituent research laboratory of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in Hyderabad agreed to try the feasibility of using the high-tech equipment after a visit to the landslip sites at Puthumala and Kavalappara in Malappuram district in the coming days, Mr. Umesh said.

The road which connects Puthumala region with Chooralmala, a nearby town, has been cleared of the debris, but recurring traffic blocks in the landslip site have put the public in a fix.

Meanwhile, incidences of mudslips occurred on the Banasura hills near Banasura Sagar Dam at Padinharethara and on the eastern slopes of the Ambukuthi hills near Edakkal caves.

As many as 38 families were shifted from Ambukuthi hills to nearby relatives’ house on Wednesday and two families to a nearby relief centre. A few days ago, similar incidents occurred at three places near the caves, including Ponmudi Kotta, Pathonpathukunnu and Pattiyamabam areas.