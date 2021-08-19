Kerala

‘Mappila riots a sign of Taliban mindset’

Terming the Malabar rebellion of 1921 as the first manifestation of the Taliban mindset, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) national executive member Ram Madhav has accused the Left Democratic Front government of whitewashing the Mappila riots as a Communist movement against the bourgeois and zamindars.

Inaugurating the ‘Mappila Riots Martyrs Remembrance Year’ organised by the Vishwa Samvada Kendram here on Thursday, Mr. Madhav said the first society subjected to violent mindset of the Taliban was in Kerala.

This mindset, born out of certain fundamentalist and radical Islamist ideas, also led to the Partition of India in 1947, he said.

At the same time, he said the Communist government wanted to celebrate the Mappila riots in a totally different form, with films released on its heroism. “The Leftist liberal cabal wants to whitewash it. But then the Left is known for distortion of history, not only here but the world over,” he said.


