Mappila Kala Academy’s silver jubilee celebrations to begin on Saturday

February 22, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala Mappila Kala Academy as part of its silver jubilee celebrations is organising a variety of programmes across the country over the year.

Seminar on Mappila literature, arts festivals, workshops, campus events, honouring events, and competitions in Mappilapattu singing and writing will be held at select locations. Academy State general secretary Arif Kappil said here on Thursday that charity events would be held at hospitals, old age homes, and orphanages.

The celebrations will begin on February 24 at Kondotty with a seminar on Mappila literature.

ADVERTISEMENT

The celebrations will conclude in Kozhikode in January 2025 during which seven artistes from various genres will be conferred with awards. Bappu Velliparamba (lyrics), Rahman Thayalangadi (comprehensive contribution), Mukkam Saajitha (singer), Chandrasekharan Pullankode (poetry, drama), Asharaf Thamarasseri (charity), P.T.M. Aanakkara (Qissa), and V.M. Salam Erattupetta (Kathaprasangam) are the winners of Eshal Ratnam Award, P.T. Abdurahman Memorial Award, T. Ubaid Memorial Award, Vilayil Faseela Memorial Award, Eshal Sneham Award, Eshal Sparsam Award, and Ramla Begum Memorial Award respectively. The awards carry ₹10,001 in cash and a memento. Besides, 25 other artistes will be honoured on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.