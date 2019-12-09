‘Mapathon’ makes steady progress

As many as 10,130 government offices have already been mapped as part of the Mapathon Keralam project, a crowdsourcing mapping initiative, which aims at creating micro-level maps of the entire State for identifying its natural and physical assets.

The project, which is part of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI), aims at addressing the tackling recurrent natural calamities.

The maps will come in handy for the local bodies that have been asked to prepare Disaster Management Plans as part of the RKI.

₹4.24-crore project

A high-level empowered committee has cleared the ₹4.24-crore project being executed under the Kerala State IT Mission and has moved for in-principle approval, official sources told The Hindu. The fragile terrain of the State, changes in the geographical features due to climate change, frequent natural disasters, and the costly mapping process of natural and physical assets by experts have forced the government to go for a participatory approach under the RKI.

Employees’ participation

The crowdsourced mapping of the government offices, called Map My Office, launched with the participation of the employees, had received good response and was still on, official sources said.

Under the project, physical infrastructure, natural resources and other useful information, for planning and implementing flood control and rehabilitation activities will be mapped. As many as 50,000 to one lakh maps are expected to be generated by crowdsourcing. A free online map, Open Street Map, is used for this mapping project. Anyone can mark features such as infrastructure aspects, powerlines, waterlines, waterbodies, ponds, and mangroves of their locality. These will be part of the information base.

Volunteers trained

Already, National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers have been given training in mapping. They will in turn train 1,000 volunteers and thus a volunteer pool will be formed, sources said. By March 31, 2020, trainer groups will be ready and later camps will be held in panchayats. The maps are to be created online. Anyone with a computer/smart mobile phone and an Internet connection can participate in the project.

Data for free

“This data can be used by students, researchers, and start-ups for free. The aim is to create a database of the road network and landmarks in the State initially through participatory approach,” IT Mission Director S. Chitra said.

The IT Mission will be responsible for monitoring the data generation and ensuring quality control. The project is led by Kerala State Spatial Data Infrastructure under IT Mission and supported by International Centre for Free and Open Source Software (ICFOSS) and NSS.