Maoists shot from distance, say preliminary reports

The post-mortem examination of four Maoists killed in an alleged encounter with the police at Agali in Palakkad was conducted under tight security in the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

All the four were shot from a distance, according to forensic surgeons. Three bullets were recovered from the body of Mani Vasakam. He was shot at on the forehead and chest.

The relatives of the dead will give a plea to the Thrissur Range DIG to get custody of the bodies.

While the post-mortem examination of the bodies of Rema and Karthi was completed before noon, that of Manivasakam and Aravind was over by evening. The procedures had started around 8 a.m.

No one, including the relatives of the dead, was allowed near the mortuary where the post-mortem have been held. According to preliminary reports, five bullets were recovered from the body of Rema, including from her head. Karthi was shot at chest and palm.

‘Need to identify him’

Meanwhile, relatives of Manivasakam and Karthi, who reached the hospital, said they had given a letter to the Palakkad Collector demanding re-post-mortem.

They said they were not allowed to identify bodies before the post-mortem. Procedures before inquest were also not maintained by the police.

Meenamma, mother of Karthi, wants to see his body as she is still not sure whether it was her son who was shot down.

“My son, who was not even member of a student union, was accused of terrorist activity by the police in 2006. Though he returned home after a few years of imprisonment, he was forced to flee home as the police kept pursuing him. Karthi left home five years ago and I have not had any contact with him since then. I want to see the body as to confirm his identity,” said Meenamma.