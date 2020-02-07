Maoists express regret for vandalising Wayanad resort

The Wayanad Press Club here on Thursday received a letter of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) expressing regret over vandalising a newly constructed resort in the district.

The two-page letter, written by Jogi, spokesperson of the Western Ghats Special Zone Committee of the CPI (Maoist), said the attack on the resort was the result of a misunderstanding and expressed regret to the resort owners for the loss incurred.

It was on the night of January 14 that a group of Maoists vandalised the newly constructed resort on the fringes of the Meppadi forest range at Anakkunjimoola, near Attamala, in the district. Posters stuck by the miscreants on the wall of the resort said the attack was a warning to the resort mafia that was trying to molest tribal women in the district.

The attack was devised as per a report submitted to the area committee by a member of the organisation, prepared after a village visit, Mr. Jogi said in the letter.

Disciplinary action

It was sent to the apex committee of the organisation and the attack was carried out as per the direction of the party.

Disciplinary action would be initiated against the ‘comrade’ who had submitted a false report to the party, Mr. Jogi said.

Express regret

The Maoists had expressed regret over the misbehaviour of party members with a pregnant woman at Vythiri a few months ago. They had collected rice and other provisions after threatening the woman.

The letter urged the government to adopt actions against exploitation of workers in the plantation sector, fix the minimum wage at ₹800 a day, provide land and house to all landless people, and to rehabilitate the victims of landslips during the last monsoon. It also demanded that the public intensify their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).