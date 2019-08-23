Maoists blame resorts, quarries for landslips

The Nadukani Dalam (squad) of the Communist Party of India (Maoists) has said that construction of resorts after bulldozing hills and granite quarries in ecologically fragile areas are the major reasons for landslips in Wayanad and Malappuram districts.

In a statement received at the Wayanad Press Club on Friday, one Ajitha, who claimed to be the spokesperson of the Nadukani Dalam, said the common people, who bore the brunt of the tragedy at Puthumala in Wayanad and Kavalappara in Malappuram, were the victims of the lopsided development initiated by imperialist and capitalist forces.

Construction of dams and power stations and mono-crop plantations after felling trees in eco-sensitive areas were the continuation of such skewed development priorities since the British era, she said in the release.

A large granite quarry had functioned at Puthumala for supplying raw materials for constructing private resorts in such areas.

Political backing

Many illegal resorts functioned in the Puthumala and Kalladi area in Wayanad with the support of political leaders, Police, Forest, and Revenue departments, and local bodies, Ms. Ajitha said.

The resort lobby was constructing huge buildings in the fragile areas after procuring coffee and tea plantations from small and middle class farmers, she said.

Many of the resorts were owned by political leaders and senior police officers. Hence, environmentalists and intellectuals should come forward to prepare a comprehensive crime sheet on the exploitation of the Western Ghats.

The public, including tribespeople, workers, and farmers, had the right to conserve the Western Ghats with the supports of experts.