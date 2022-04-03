Maoist posters against SilverLine project found in Thamarassery district of Kerala

Representative image of a protest march taken against the K-rail. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

April 03, 2022 13:33 IST

Posters in the name of Maoists expressing protest against the proposed SilverLine project were found at Mattikkunnu, a village in Kozhikode’s Thamarassery taluk on Sunday. Suspected Maoist supporters also distributed notices against the project in the village areas.

The posters that expressed solidarity with the ongoing fights of various local action committees in the issue exhorted the local residents to resist the project implementation. There were also criticisms against the Prime Minister and Chief Minister alleging that they were trying to exchange the agricultural land with the K-rail company.

It was the first time that the suspected Maoist supporters came up with their open stance against the SilverLine project. Though there were confirmed village visits on the part of the suspected Maoist functionares, they had not come out openly against the K-Rail project.

Following the incident, the Thamarassery police reached at the site to check the posters and the circulated notices. Details were also handed over to the Thunderbolt team members for tracking its source. Police sources said the posters and notices were also found expressing resentments towards the price hike of essential commodities.