Maoist operative held in Kochi

Published - July 18, 2024 08:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old alleged member of a Maoist group was held by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) at Ernakulam South Railway station on Thursday.

Manoj, a native of Viyyur in Thrissur who had active links with the Maoist leaders, has been missing since February last year. He was pursuing research at the Department of Philosophy at the Kariavattom campus of the Kerala University, according to the investigating agency.

The police had registered a missing case after his mother lodged a complaint at the Viyyur Police station. The case was later transferred to the Kazhakuttam police station as he was found missing from Karyavattom. The ATS took over the probe in view of his alleged links with the Maoist groups active in the Wayanad forests. He was allegedly part of the Maoist Kabani Dhalam.

The squad shifted him to its office in Nedumbassery after his arrest to carry out a detailed interrogation. He will be produced before the court on Friday. It is suspected that he had visited Kochi as part of a fund collection drive for the organisation. The ATS is also looking out for persons, whom he had reportedly met during his Kochi visit.

