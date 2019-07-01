Maoist leader’s death: Magisterial probe begins

A magisterial-level inquiry began here on Monday in connection with the alleged killing of a Maoist leader on the premises of a private resort at Vythiri in Wayanad district around four months ago.

On March 6, a group of Maoists and Thunderbolt team exchanged fire after some Maoists reached a private resort and demanded food and money. In the shoot-out, Maoist leader C. P. Jaleel was killed. However, the police are yet to nab the other members of the group.

But soon after the killing, human rights activists including the family of Jaleel demanded an investigation into the killing. The government then ordered a magisterial inquiry based on State Police Chief Loknath Behera’s recommendation on March 11.

As a part of the probe, District Collector A.R. Ajayakumar collected grievances from nine persons, including Jaleel’s mother, Halima and siblings C.P. Rasheed,C.P. Jishad and C.P. Shereefa .

Speaking to mediapersons after giving evidence to the Collector, Mr. Rasheed said he was expecting justice from the Collector.

However, he felt that the Collector could not do much do while the State is ruled by the LDF that is celebrating killings.

However Ms. Haleema expressed her hope in the inquiry.