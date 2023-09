September 25, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Maoist leader Mahalingam was produced before the District Court in Palakkad on Monday in connection with the 2014 Agali forest range office attack case. The Tamil Nadu Police had provided elaborate security for Mahalingam, who had been lodged in the Madurai Central Jail. He was brought to Malampuzha Sub Jail on Sunday night. He was taken back to the Madurai Central Jail after the court proceedings.

