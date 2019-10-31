Maoist killings anti-democratic: MP

T.N. Prathapan, MP, has said that the “Maoist hunt launched by the Left Democratic Front government” is anti-democratic and barbaric in a politically vibrant modern State like Kerala.

Coming down heavily on the killings, he said the attempt to label people who expressed dissatisfaction over the existing system as terrorists and killing them through unilateral attacks would create devastating effects to the democratic society and our culture. It was unfortunate that the State, which was considered politically vibrant, was using fascist strategies, he said.

“At a time when fake encounters are becoming common in the country, incidents like these will prove that the Pinarayi government too has succumbed to the fake national security principles spread by the Sangh Parivar forces.”

‘Barbaric’

“We cannot agree to the principles of extreme left ideologies such as Maoism or religious extremism. But shooting them to death instead of bringing them under the law is barbaric. The LDF government is creating unnecessary fear and provocation in people and is destabilising the law and order situation in the State,” Mr. Prathapan said. “Opposition is natural when human rights are denied. But checking such protests from becoming armed attacks is the duty of a government. But the government is labelling such protests as security issues and implementing Stalin-model elimination policy,” he alleged.