‘Maoist’ encounter in Kannur: Thunderbolts team cordons off forest exits, intensifies search

Police have strategically cordoned off forest border roads to prevent the escape of suspected Maoists, with heightened security in Ayyankunnu area

November 15, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
A team of Special Protection Group, including members of the Thunderbolts team and the Kerala Police, camping near the forest areas near Uruppumkutty within the Karikkottakary police station limits in Kannur, Kerala, following reported exchange of fire between suspected Maoists and the police.

A team of Special Protection Group, including members of the Thunderbolts team and the Kerala Police, camping near the forest areas near Uruppumkutty within the Karikkottakary police station limits in Kannur, Kerala, following reported exchange of fire between suspected Maoists and the police. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Thunderbolts team of the Kerala Police on Wednesday (November 15, 2023) intensified efforts to apprehend the suspected Maoists who escaped following a firefight in the forests adjoining the Ayyankunnu panchayat in Kannur district of Kerala. The search spans the dense inner forests of Chikthode and the border areas of Karnataka.

Though police sources revealed that a suspected Maoist had sustained serious injuries during the exchange of gunfire on Monday (November 13, 2023) morning, this is yet to be confirmed. Despite a retaliatory response from the Thunderbolts team during a night operation, none of the suspected Maoists were captured.

Meanwhile, all forest exits are now closely monitored by the police and the Thunderbolts team.

Authorities have reportedly seized two firearms and discovered remnants of alleged Maoist activities. However, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) DIG Putta Vimaladitya clarified that no one is currently in custody, although weapons have been recovered. Additional reinforcements are deployed in the interior forests with the estimation that there are eight suspected Maoists hiding.

The police have strategically cordoned off forest border roads to prevent their escape, with heightened security in the Ayyankunnu area.

The Karikkottakary police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the FIR specifies that eight suspected Maoists were part of the Uruppumkutty attack in the Chikthode forest area around 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

