Maoist Deepak brought to Nilambur

National Investigation Agency officials bring Deepak to a tribal hamlet off the Government Seed Garden Complex at Munderi, near Nilambur, on Wednesday.

MALAPPURAM

17 November 2021 21:07 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) brought Deepak, a Maoist from the Chhattisgarh cadre currently in jail, to the tribal hamlets off the Government Seed Garden Complex at Munderi in Pothukal panchayat, near Nilambur, on Wednesday.

The police said he was brought for identification and verification of certain facts. Although he was not handcuffed, a large number of armed policemen were deployed at Munderi as part of bringing Deepak, who had been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) from a forest near Anaikatti in Coimbatore on November 9, 2019. He has been detained under the National Security Act since then.

Deepak had been associated with Battalion-1 of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), the military component of the CPI(Maoist) in Chhattisgarh.

