Maoist case: NIA likely to question more people

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to question more persons suspected of maintaining close contacts with Allan Suhaib, 20, and Thaha Fazal, 24, arrested earlier under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on charge of being associated with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

The NIA office confirms that Vijith Vijayan and Abhilash Padachery, who were detained in Kozhikode on Friday following raids on their houses and later taken to Ernakulam, are suspected of inducting Allan and Thaha to the banned organisation. Interrogation of Vijith and Abhilash is going on to elicit details of others from north Kerala who had cooperated with the CPI(Maoist), sources said.

The NIA squad has reportedly gathered details of a few persons with the support of local police stations and intelligence units.

To prevent the suspects from fleeing the State, the local police are keeping vigil with secret surveillance measures.

Materials seized

The objects seized from Vijith and Abhilash, including eight mobile phones, two memory cards, one laptop, seven pen drives, books and documents supporting left-wing extremism and CPI (Maoist), will be examined in detail with the help of cyber forensic experts.

Probe is also on to check whether the arrested or their friends had maintained communication with suspected Maoist functionary C.P. Usman who is still at large.

Allan and Thaha were arrested on November 1, 2019 when they were allegedly at a party meeting with Usman, who managed to escape.

The NIA took over the case on December 18.

The agency filed a chargesheet in the Ernakulam special court against the two on April 27 this year.

In the chargesheet, the NIA had asserted that the accused were active members of the proscribed terrorist organisation and had held secret meetings and committed unlawful activities.