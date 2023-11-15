HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maoist attack: police intensify surveillance in hilly areas in Kerala

The confrontation unfolded when the Maoists attacked a Thunderbolt team on patrol

November 15, 2023 06:46 am | Updated 06:46 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

In the aftermath of a clash between the Thunderbolts commandos and suspected Maoists in the Urupukutty forest area of Ayyankunnu panchayat on Monday, security forces are maintaining constant surveillance in hilly regions, including Ramachi, Kolithattu, and Ambayathode.

The confrontation unfolded when the Maoists attacked a Thunderbolt team on patrol, triggering an exchange of gunfire in which two Maoists reportedly suffered injuries. The ongoing police cordon has hindered a full assessment of the incident.

A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was filed at Karikottakari police station. The area had also been cordoned off, said District Police Chief (Rural) M. Hemalatha.

Anti-Terrorism Squad DIG Putta Vimaladitya reported that eight Maoists opened fire on the police patrol party in the Urupukutty forest.

“So far, we do not have any evidence that any of the Maoists suffered injuries. The police have been searching for the armed gang since morning and there are suspicions that they managed to escape into the dense forest,” he said in a statement.

Residents were told exercise caution across the Aralam, Kelakam, Karikottakari, and Ulikkal police station limits..

This recent clash follows Maoist attacks in Wayanad’s Chapparat and Aralam forests. Earlier, confrontation between Maoists and forest watchers had been reported from Aralam. Subsequently, two Maoists were arrested at Chapparat and three reportedly escaped.

The security forces are maintaining constant surveillance in hilly regions, including Ramachi, Kolithattu, and Ambayathode.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.